4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $289,000

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in award winning Rockwood school district. This home has been updated from top to bottom with new custom kitchen cabinets, flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar with room for 5. The two bathrooms have been completely updated with custom tile work. Shiny hardwood flooring with new trim and a walkout to the new deck overlooking a large yard. Exterior updates include new windows, concrete driveway and walkway. To top this off a new furnace and air conditioner are included. Professionally painted interior and exterior. See attachment to listing for a full list of updates.