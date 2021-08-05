 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $339,900
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $339,900

Prepare to fall in love with this terrific 4 bed/2.5 bath 2-story residence! The charming covered front porch welcomes you into the formal entry foyer & adjacent dining room. Stretch out & relax in style in the extra-large family room that flows naturally into the dining room as well as the bright & inviting eat-in kitchen & breakfast room that feature ample 42in custom cabinetry, solid surface counters, pantry & sliding glass walk-out to the patio & yard that backs to woods. Main floor powder room & mud room. The upper level boasts a large central loft/sitting room & ultra-convenient 2nd floor laundry + a spacious master suite with walk-in closet & private full bath with double vanity. The deep pour look-out LL has a rough-in bath & is ideal for finishing. Coming Home is always a breeze with the big 2-car garage & private drive. Treat yourself with an Appointment Today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports