Custom build, Rowles Home in the Hartford Glen Subdivision! These are rare to find in this area, especially this gem. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, sprawling across 2,500+sqft of living area! Enter inside where you're greeted with pristine flooring, an open floor plan and a large 26x10 entry foyer. Kitchen boasts a plethora of cambria quartz countertop and custom cabinetry, as well as top of the line appliances! Dining room connects to the kitchen which displays a beautiful light fixture. Outside the dining room is the sliding glass door out to the private patio with pergola. Family room is spacious with a vaulted ceiling and gas fp. Main floor master suite with double sink and walk in closet. Other two beds on main are spacious, serviced by hall full bath. LL is finished with bedroom and full bath! Spacious living room, sitting room and bar/wet bar with laminate floors! Huge wine cellar! This is one awesome pad! Storage area and high efficiency furnace. Main floor laundry.
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
How does a guy go from the midsummer classic to a midsummer day's nightmare?
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
Meanwhile, Maritz says it is rebuilding trust and morale with employees.
Here was how the players reacted. Within four years, each of the players quoted in the article except Bob Forsch would be traded or released from the Cardinals.
The NFL, Rams and Kroenke sought unsuccessfully Tuesday at a closed hearing to move the closely watched suit elsewhere.
Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.
The Big 3-0-0: Wainwright & Molina near 'all-time record' as duo, can set it if (when?) Cardinals ace returns for 2022
Day after Wainwright, at 40, wins NL Pitcher of the Month award, Cardinals tandem Friday will become the fourth battery to start 300 games, first since 1975, and they're 24 shy of MLB high.
Webster Groves residents weigh in on $320 million proposal; some fear town would never ‘be the same’
-
- 4 min to read
Redevelopment plan would add hundreds of apartments and condos, plus restaurant, office and retail space near central business district.
Jennifer H. Fisher has served as a municipal judge in north St. Louis County
Quarantines cancel high school football game, keep hundreds of students home across St. Louis region
The Roosevelt High football game at St. Louis University High on Friday has been canceled because too many players are quarantined.