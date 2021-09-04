4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $349,900

Custom build, Rowles Home in the Hartford Glen Subdivision! These are rare to find in this area, especially this gem. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, sprawling across 2,500+sqft of living area! Enter inside where you're greeted with pristine flooring, an open floor plan and a large 26x10 entry foyer. Kitchen boasts a plethora of cambria quartz countertop and custom cabinetry, as well as top of the line appliances! Dining room connects to the kitchen which displays a beautiful light fixture. Outside the dining room is the sliding glass door out to the private patio with pergola. Family room is spacious with a vaulted ceiling and gas fp. Main floor master suite with double sink and walk in closet. Other two beds on main are spacious, serviced by hall full bath. LL is finished with bedroom and full bath! Spacious living room, sitting room and bar/wet bar with laminate floors! Huge wine cellar! This is one awesome pad! Storage area and high efficiency furnace. Main floor laundry.