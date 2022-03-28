Tastefully updated 4d/3.5ba, home in the popular Winter Bluff Estates neighborhood! A two-story entryway invites guests and provides an open feel throughout the house. The kitchen has plenty of quartz counter space, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a large walk-in pantry. The kitchen is open to the great room and overlooks the large deck and backyard. Up the extra wide staircase, you'll find three bedrooms and a loft space perfect for a tv area, playroom, or office space. The primary en suite is spacious and has a walk-in closet. The primary bath has a perfectly placed tub under the bay window, double vanity, and updated shower with subway tile and glass door. The two additional bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom and round out the upstairs. A partially finished basement provides rec space and includes a fourth bedroom and full bath. Plenty of dry storage, main floor laundry, 2-car garage, a large backyard, and convenience to Gravois Bluffs make this a must-see!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
Arenado hits two-run homer and Donovan a solo shot as Cardinals win fourth game in succession.
Opening statements William Tisaby's perjury and evidence tampering trial were set for March 28.
'He changed the game': Andrew Miller, who 'revolutionized' relief and played leading role for MLBPA, retires
'It was a heck of a run,' says 36-year-old former Cardinal who won a postseason MVP and turned setup relievers into rockstars during dominant run with Cleveland.
Yepez will be the DH. But can he play first base? Marmol wants to know.