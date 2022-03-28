4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $349,900

Tastefully updated 4d/3.5ba, home in the popular Winter Bluff Estates neighborhood! A two-story entryway invites guests and provides an open feel throughout the house. The kitchen has plenty of quartz counter space, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a large walk-in pantry. The kitchen is open to the great room and overlooks the large deck and backyard. Up the extra wide staircase, you'll find three bedrooms and a loft space perfect for a tv area, playroom, or office space. The primary en suite is spacious and has a walk-in closet. The primary bath has a perfectly placed tub under the bay window, double vanity, and updated shower with subway tile and glass door. The two additional bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom and round out the upstairs. A partially finished basement provides rec space and includes a fourth bedroom and full bath. Plenty of dry storage, main floor laundry, 2-car garage, a large backyard, and convenience to Gravois Bluffs make this a must-see!