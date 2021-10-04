Awesome opportunity for AAA Rockwood Schools in desirable Summer Chase subdivision! Remarkable 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, cozy covered front porch w/great curb appeal in a friendly quiet cul-de-sac. Valuable updates include Central Air 2019, New Roof, downspouts & gutters 2021. Inviting open floor plan, gleaming wood floors & living room boasts a ventless gas fireplace. The kitchen has gorgeous quartz countertops 2019, cabinets galore for all your culinary supplies, and great lighting. The breakfast room joins the kitchen/living room, perfect for bonding time. Large windows allow natural light to flow. Walk out to cedar deck/patio area overlooking large backyard for summer BBQ’s. Upper level has large master bd, w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, luxury master ba w/separate tub & shower. Ample-sized bedrooms w/ceiling fans. Spacious family room in basement & space to make your own recreation room/workout area. Enjoy the nearby subdivision pool and multipurpose court.
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
Third baseman tells the Post-Dispatch he sees ways to get better and ‘I want to do that here.’ He will remain with the team, as expected, for 2022.
The messages appeared last week in Parkway Central High School bathrooms and prompted students to walk out in protest of racism in the district.
Cardinals thought they turned an infield-fly rule Sunday into a double-play that secured a 16th consecutive win, but an umpire rewound time.
One wild streak: Cardinals claim playoff spot, run winning streak to 17 consecutive with 6-2 win vs. Brewers
Wainwright gets his 17th win, Carlson, Rondon, Arenado homer as they reach the postseason.
ST. LOUIS — The United Brotherhood of Carpenters has dissolved its politically powerful St. Louis arm, reassigning oversight of its area union…
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
ST. LOUIS — A man from Danville, Illinois, is facing charges of shoving his girlfriend off a seventh-floor balcony of a St. Louis Holiday Inn …
ST. LOUIS — The man killed during a carjacking just before noon on Tuesday in the 300 block of North Boyle has been identified by police as Ch…
Reign Restaurant will have 30 days to vacate its premises once the order is posted.