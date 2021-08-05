4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $360,000

Beautiful home located in the newly constructed Winding Bluffs Subdivision. With over 50k in upgrades and improvements this 4 bed 3 bath home is move in ready! The main level has life proof laminate flooring that is only 1 year old and 6 foot windows. The open concept kitchen and family room is the perfect cooking/entertaining space with walk out to low maintenance composite deck. Separate dining room and entry hallway have been freshly painted. Kitchen includes upgraded 42' cabinets, stainless appliances, walk in pantry and extended island. Half bathroom and laundry room complete the main level. On the 2nd level there are 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. The Master Suite is spacious and includes a bathroom with an adult height double vanity sink, luxury tub and separate shower. In the lower level the walls have been painted and drywall has been installed to add extra loft style living space. Corner lot with vinyl fencing, ground level patio, and added landscaping.