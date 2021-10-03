Don't miss this 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-story home in Rockwood Schools. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout looks amazing as light spills over freshly painted rooms. Enjoy formal meals in your separate dining room, or relaxing over coffee in the breakfast room as light pours in through bay windows. The large and spacious family room is perfect for entertaining with easy access through 2 sets of french doors to either the oversize deck or the sunroom. Main floor laundry off the garage completes the first floor. Upstairs hardwood floors run throughout with 4 bedrooms, inlcluding a sizeable master with walk-in closets and full master bath. A completely glass enclosed 2 story rear addition provides another opportunity for potential entertaining space, or a mulititude of other possibilities. The back yard, with large deck, stone patios, firepits, benches, koi ponds, water features and an amazing garden will be the envy of all your friends. New Roof, New Floors, Updated Kitchen, New Vanities!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $369,000
