 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $369,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $369,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $369,000

Don't miss this 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-story home in Rockwood Schools. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout looks amazing as light spills over freshly painted rooms. Enjoy formal meals in your separate dining room, or relaxing over coffee in the breakfast room as light pours in through bay windows. The large and spacious family room is perfect for entertaining with easy access through 2 sets of french doors to either the oversize deck or the sunroom. Main floor laundry off the garage completes the first floor. Upstairs hardwood floors run throughout with 4 bedrooms, inlcluding a sizeable master with walk-in closets and full master bath. A completely glass enclosed 2 story rear addition provides another opportunity for potential entertaining space, or a mulititude of other possibilities. The back yard, with large deck, stone patios, firepits, benches, koi ponds, water features and an amazing garden will be the envy of all your friends. New Roof, New Floors, Updated Kitchen, New Vanities!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News