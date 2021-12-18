Stunning 4 bed 2.5ba, 2 years young home located in the newly constructed Winding Bluffs Subdivision!! With over $100k in upgrades, this home was built to impress! Stylish exterior appeal & street presence. Enter through the beautiful front door to find open/inviting layout, 9' ceililngs,luxury vinyl plank flooring, formal living area that could be used as an office or playroom! Spacious family room that opens to the chef-worthy eat-in kitchen with black stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, large center island, custom cabinets and stylish lighting. Main floor also boasts separate dining, a half bath, and main floor laundry! Tremendous blend of style & functionality which continues up to the 2nd level that has 4 beds, 2 full baths! Master suite with coffered ceiling, walk in closet, huge bath with custom tile, separate shower, soaking tub, & dual sinks! All bedrooms offer walk in closets! LL is ready to be finished with rough in. Spectacular design & style in prime location!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $399,900
