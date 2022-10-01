 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $404,000

You must see this stunning Fenton gem! This Royal II Two Story 4 bed 2.5 bath home is move-in ready! The beautiful kitchen features an island with a breakfast bar, open to the breakfast and family room with a window wall. Stainless steel appliances are included. Powder room and laundry room and half bathroom on the main level. The upstairs features a master suite with a walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms, and a hall bathroom. Upgraded wood laminate flooring and carpeting, and two-panel white interior doors with satin nickel hardware throughout the home. The walk-out lower level includes a ¾ bath rough-in for future finish. Gorgeous backyard perfect for entertainment. Community amenities include a fishing pond and dog park, and Guffey Elementary School is within walking distance! Don’t wait another day for your perfect home. It’s ready for you here! MUST SEE!!!

