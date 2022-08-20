You must see this stunning Fenton gem! This Royal II Two Story 4 bed 2.5 bath home is move-in ready! The beautiful kitchen features an island with a breakfast bar, open to the breakfast and family room with a window wall. Stainless steel appliances are included. Powder room and laundry room and half bathroom on the main level. The upstairs features a master suite with a walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms, and a hall bathroom. Upgraded wood laminate flooring and carpeting, and two-panel white interior doors with satin nickel hardware throughout the home. The walk-out lower level includes a ¾ bath rough-in for future finish. Gorgeous backyard perfect for entertainment. Community amenities include a fishing pond and dog park, and Guffey Elementary School is within walking distance! Don’t wait another day for your perfect home. It’s ready for you here! MUST SEE!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans should be asking lots of questions about former President Donald Trump instead of labeling the FBI search an act of war.
Todd M. Wilbert of St. Louis fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, who was also his business partner, in Kirkwood on Aug. 13, 2022, police said.
Hours before he hit two homers in a 6-3 victory, Pujols gave struggling young outfielder Carlson a tip that he used to hit the game-changing, tiebreaker homer.
Veteran gives up just three hits in nine innings and none until the seventh. Milwaukee and Cardinals are 7-7 for the season.
The rates of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles in St. Louis and nationwide have skyrocketed due to how-to videos by a Milwaukee gang that calls themselves the “Kia Boyz.”
Pujols is now averaging .363 with a .402 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching this season.
The company attributed the decision to a massive shift toward remote work.
The U.S. Labor Department investigates Noble Health after former employees of its shuttered Missouri hospitals say the private equity-backed owner took money from their paychecks and then failed to fund their insurance coverage.
Struggling outfielders O'Neill and Carlson tie game and break tie, respectively, with home runs as Cardinals win series, oust Brewers with 6-3 victory.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell's fateful decision Sunday afternoon pointed a giant finger at Milwaukee president of baseball operations David Stearns.