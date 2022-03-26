 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $420,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $420,000

This beautiful, well-appointed home is 3 years young and features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and something to love on every level. Walk in to a grand two-story entry foyer and notice the dark rich flooring. Check out the huge chef's kitchen with sparkling appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, tiled backsplash and a large center island and breakfast room. Step upstairs and find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a unique master suite that boasts a lounge/sitting area. The master bath features dual sinks and separate shower/tub. The lower level features more living space including a rec room, full bath and 4th bedroom with an egress window; not to mention plenty of room for storage! Inviting covered back patio with modern tiled columns perfect for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Nearby amenities include stocked fishing ponds, walking trails, a dog park and athletic fields. Schedule your showing today and be settled into your new home by springtime!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News