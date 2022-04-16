4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $424,900

Great opportunity to own a gorgeous 2-year old ranch home on an amazing lot! The oversized Hickory model offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level. Step through the foyer and be amazed by the open floorplan before you! The main living spaces feature beautiful laminate flooring, vaulted ceiling, and lots of natural light. The fabulous kitchen offers plentiful cabinets/counter space, subway tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. Separate dining room with a beautiful view of the wooded common area and beyond. You can spread out in the enormous great room. Four bedrooms include a fantastic master suite with luxurious bath/walk-in closet. Three generously-sized guest bedrooms and second full bath. Convenient main floor laundry. Sellers use the versatile unfinished walkout basement as an additional TV area, but there are plenty of other possibilities, too. Composite deck and concrete patio are great places from which to enjoy the impressive views from this lot.