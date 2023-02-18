Adorable Ashford Model home in Fox Schools! Formal living room located right off the Entry Foyer would also make a perfect space to work from home without feeling too closed off.. Formal dining space- great for family meals! Spacious great room with gas fireplace and abundant natural light opens to the large breakfast area and kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, center butterfly island and pantry. Main floor also offers a powder room plus laundry room. Upstairs you'll find the expansive Master suite complete with a large walk-in closet and a full private bath with vanity space. The three additional bedrooms ALL have WALK-IN Closets. A full hall bath completes the 2nd floor. A finished walkout lower level awaits, complete with a family room, bonus space AND a 3rd Full Bath with shower! Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $425,000
