OPEN SUNDAY 3/6 from 1-3 PM! Welcome home to 426 Timber Valley Trail! Why wait to build when you can move right in? This beautiful, well-appointed home is 3 years young and features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and something to love on every level. Walk in to a grand two-story entry foyer and notice the dark rich flooring. Check out the huge chef's kitchen with sparkling appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, tiled backsplash and a large center island and breakfast room. Step upstairs and find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a unique master suite that boasts a lounge/sitting area. The master bath features dual sinks and separate shower/tub. The lower level features more living space including a rec room, full bath and 4th bedroom with an egress window; not to mention plenty of room for storage! Inviting covered back patio with modern tiled columns perfect for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Schedule your showing today and be settled into your new home by springtime!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $425,000
