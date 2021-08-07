4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $450,000

No need to wait for new construction. Beautiful 2 story home built in 2019 with 4 beds, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. This property has easy access to highway 141 and is located near Gravois Bluff shopping center close to all measure of shopping, entertainment, grocery and restaurant. This beautiful home opens to a formal living room, with a formal dining room off the kitchen. The back of the home features an open floor plan, large family room, half bath, 9' 1st floor ceiling, eat- in kitchen, large kitchen island with breakfast bar, 42" Tall Kitchen Wall Cabinets, main floor laundry, and walk out on the deck. Head to the second floor master suit features enormous walk-in closet and gorgeous private bathroom with dual bowl and separate tub/shower. 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. Lower level has roughed in plumbing for additional bathroom and egress window for additional bedroom. Come check this gem today!