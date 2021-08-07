No need to wait for new construction. Beautiful 2 story home built in 2019 with 4 beds, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. This property has easy access to highway 141 and is located near Gravois Bluff shopping center close to all measure of shopping, entertainment, grocery and restaurant. This beautiful home opens to a formal living room, with a formal dining room off the kitchen. The back of the home features an open floor plan, large family room, half bath, 9' 1st floor ceiling, eat- in kitchen, large kitchen island with breakfast bar, 42" Tall Kitchen Wall Cabinets, main floor laundry, and walk out on the deck. Head to the second floor master suit features enormous walk-in closet and gorgeous private bathroom with dual bowl and separate tub/shower. 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. Lower level has roughed in plumbing for additional bathroom and egress window for additional bedroom. Come check this gem today!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn
‘Since the delta variant has been rearing itself, we are seeing double digits in the emergency department, and we have typically between eight and 12 kids in the hospital with COVID,’ said Dr. Marya Strand with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
Matt Neuling, of Perryville, shot the lunker July 24 at Lake Perry.
In St. Louis County, COVID-19 is now infecting an average of more than 300 people a day, a number not seen since February.
A hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo focused on the County Council's authority to reverse a mask order by top county leaders.
BenFred: Gorman, Liberatore look like they need more seasoning, but two other Redbirds deserve a shot
Capel, Yepez are worth a look in big leagues before the season is over.
The siblings, who ranged in age from about 2 to 9, died on their mother's birthday. Authorities haven't said what started the fire.
How Tarasenko misplayed his hand. Jim Thomas answers the burning questions around the St. Louis Blues
The scorched-earth approach by the Tarasenko camp makes absolutely no sense.
A hearing had been set for Monday but a U.S. District Court judge on Sunday said most of the counts in the suit relate to state law, not federal.
‘The likelihood that several individuals could have been exposed and potentially infected is something we are really concerned about,’ Dr. Fredrick Echols said.
Home surveillance video captured the murder of 27-year-old Charlisa Turner on Saturday, police said.