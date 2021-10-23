OPEN HOUSE 9/12, 1-3PM | Due to an unexpected relocation, this BRAND-NEW Fenton ranch is now available and waiting for you! Built in the wonderful Winding Bluffs community, this beautiful home sits on a quiet, no outlet road & shares an eyebrow cul-de-sac with two neighbors. The exterior presents a stately brick front with 3-car garage, and the rear of the home backs to lovely trees. Entering the home, you’re welcomed with 9ft ceilings, open concept living & chic LVP flooring throughout the main areas. The Kitchen features brown-grey cabinets, undercabinet lighting & gorgeous Cambria® quartz countertops. The large 21x21 Family Room features bright windows to overlook the views. The Owner’s Suite is also grand in size, and includes dual sinks, separate tub/shower & private W/C. There’s more home to enjoy in the finished walkout basement, which has a Rec Room, its own bedroom & full bath. Community amenities include fishing pond, dog park, walking trails & proximity to Guffey Elementary!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $454,900
