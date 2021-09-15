4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $460,000

More pictures coming soon. Sellers are downsizing and this is your opportunity! Fabulous cul de sac Atrium Ranch ACROSS THE STREET FROM ROCKWOOD SUMMIT! This home has everything you are looking for. Open floor plan, soaring vaulted ceilings, and tons of light from the Atrium Windows. Kitchen, hearth room and sun room all have wood floors. Master bedroom is HUGE and has walk in closet, large ENSUITE with jetted tub. Plus, the basement has an additional ENSUITE and massive closet. The basement family room is very open with an awesome bar that is perfect for entertaining. The deck is surrounded with trees and very private. The back yard is flat and fenced w/ inground sprinkler system. This house could NOT BE any more perfect and the yard is just fantastic. Don't miss out on this one!