4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $469,000

This 4 bdrms 3.5 bath home features 1st floor 9’ ceilings foyer, living, dining, and family rooms ( built ins, mantel, dry bar, gas fp), kitchen has center island, breakfast bar, hearth room (second gas fp & mantel) & half bath. The 2nd floor offers 3 bdrms 1 full jack/jill bath double sink/vanity, full hall bath with double sink /vanity, master bdrm en-suite with jet tub, separate shower, double sink/vanity. Master has 10’ cathedral ceiling, large walk-in closet & ceiling fan/light. Second floor laundry room has a washer, dryer utility sink. Finally, there is a 10x12’ bonus room on the second floor a great place for a sitting room or home office, & attached 3 car garage. The lot has inground sprinklers, 12x24’ deck, 14x42 concrete covered patio and aluminum fencing. The walk out basement has 2 windows,1 sliding patio door; there is 2 HVAC systems and humidifiers with newer AC, a gas water heater and an 8’ workbench. There is also a utility sink and rough in for full bath.