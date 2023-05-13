Why wait to build!? This beautiful custom home is ready for it's new family! With over 2,900 sqft, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 9' 1st floor ceilings, a 3 car garage, 42" cabinets, custom built crown molding along with a gorgeous fireplace, mantle and built in cabinetry, this is a must see home! And if you love the outdoors, the large, wooded and fenced yard that backs to common ground is a huge plus! The Winding Bluffs subdivision offers easy access to hwy 141 and is located just down the street from the Gravois Bluffs shopping center. Close to shopping, entertainment, grocery, restaurants, bars and everything in between! Community amenities include: 2 spring fed ponds, a sports field, dog park and Guffey Elementary school! Come check out 713 Winding Bluffs. You won't be disappointed!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $478,500
