What a home and what a location!! With over 2,900 sqft, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 9' 1st floor ceilings, a 3 car garage, 42" cabinets, custom built crown molding along with a gorgeous fireplace, mantle and built in cabinetry, this is a must see home! And if you love the outdoors, the large, wooded and fenced yard that backs to common ground is a huge plus! The Winding Bluffs subdivision offers easy access to hwy 141 and is located just down the street from the Gravois Bluffs shopping center. Close to shopping, entertainment, grocery, restaurants, bars and everything in between! Community amenities include: 2 spring fed ponds, a sports field, dog park and Guffey Elementary school! Come check out 713 Winding Bluffs. You won't be disappointed!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $482,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Walker was not in the internal lineup Wednesday for a third consecutive day, and the reason: He's being demoted to Class AAA. Taylor Motter re…
The judge said Gardner's office is a "rudderless ship of chaos" and found the no-shows on a pending assault case could amount to "disdain and …
How sending Jordan Walker to Class AAA is a bet clarity can correct muddled outfield: Cardinals Extra
“Clearly, when you look at it just from what we have done, it hasn’t been working,” says executive John Mozeliak of outfield rotation amidst l…
The St. Louis prosecutor might be using good legal strategy to avoid responsibility. But it once again highlights her failure of leadership.
Ryan Helsley, rarely used in recently because Cardinals so rarely had a lead, allows walk-off homer in 5-4 loss to Giants that underscores mul…