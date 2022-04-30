Check out this stunning 4BR/2.5 Bath home that features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining with all of the upgrades and features you could want including a 3 Car Garage, 9' 1st-floor ceilings, ss appliances w/gas range, large kitchen island w/tons of storage, 42" sarsaparilla cabinets, custom lighting throughout, plantation shutters, luxurious master bathroom w/dual bowl and separate tub/shower, huge window wall w/private wooded view, open spindled railing to upper and lower levels, arch 2-panel doors, enclosed soffit/fascia and so much more. Enjoy the spring weather w/beverage of choice sitting under the pergola on your private patio.The Winding Bluffs offers easy access to highway 141 and is located near Gravois Bluffs shopping center, entertainment, grocery, restaurants, bars, and everything in between. It’s a location that can’t be beat. Community amenities include two spring-fed ponds, a sports field center, dog park and Guffey Elementary School within walking distance!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $499,900
