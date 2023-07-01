Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath spacious ranch in the Rockwood School District. This stunning 6-year-old home has it all! Open and flowing floor plan with vaulted ceilings, formal dining and large eat-in kitchen, 9' ceilings, and 8' doors, Chef's kitchen with SS Thermador appliances, owners suite with private sitting area and his / her's walk-in closets, divided bedroom plan with Jack & Jill bathroom for the 2 smaller bedrooms, oversized mud/laundry room off the 33 x 24 garage. The basement also has 1 bed / 1 bath and 9' ceilings and just awaits your finishing touches to add plenty of additional living area. The backyard is partially fenced on 2 sides and sits on a large .3 acre lot. With so much to offer make sure to add 1210 Horan Dr to your list of must-view homes! ETA for first showings is 5/26/23 with more pictures to follow soon.