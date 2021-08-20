4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $519,000

Welcome home to this stunning, newly renovated, home for sale in desirable Rockwood school district! The outdoor oasis includes an INGROUND, GUNITE, SWIMMING POOL! The stylish kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, tile back splash, & upgraded SS appliances. Custom built in shelving flanks the glass tiled gas fireplace in the cozy family room. The vaulted master suite offers granite counter tops, & a separate soaking tub/tiled shower. All bedrooms have custom closet organizers. The hall bath includes a double bowl/elevated vanity with solid surface counter tops. The finished lower level boasts a bathroom, wet bar, rec room, study/play room, & an exercise room. Other interior features include crown molding on the first floor & 4 br's, newer flooring throughout, security system, wall wainscoting, can lighting, & upgraded lighting/plumbing fixtures throughout. Some exterior features include architectural shingles, inground sprinkler system, & a carriage style garage door.