Incredible location in the Rockwood SD w/easy access to 141, 44 & 270. This home is immaculate & full of designer features! Main flr features job fin wood flrs, custom shutters, gas fireplace w/ cast surround, can lts, 9ft ceilings, shiplap, crown & picture moldings. Beautifully appointed kitchen has 42" white cabs w/ crown & lt rail, granite tops, marble backsplash, gas range & center island w/ brkfst bar & adjoins a brkfast rm, office, mudrm & oversized pantry! Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrms ea w/ the most generous, organized walk-in closets around! Owner's suite has dual vanities, jet tub, sep shwr & private commode. Fin. lower lvl has lux vinyl flrs, bar & family rm area as well as game rm & tons of storage! Addtnl features incl: 3 car gar w/ carriage style doors, 75 gal water htr, newer dual HVAC w/ elec filters & humidifiers, sprinkler system, speaker system, Nest thermostat & alarm system. Fenced backyard is quite large & perfect for entertaining or future pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $524,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Veteran reporter/anchor Ryan Dean leaving station on March 4; his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
With COVID-ravaged lungs, 27-year-old awaits organ transplant.
McClellan wonders: Why can’t Missouri be more like Oklahoma?
Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson based his decision on a state highway patrol report completed seven weeks ago.
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.
Some pregame advice before the big, bad (really, really bad) game
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
St. Louis City SC officials will unveil the name at 10 a.m. Tuesday on their YouTube page.