4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $524,900

Incredible location in the Rockwood SD w/easy access to 141, 44 & 270. This home is immaculate & full of designer features! Main flr features job fin wood flrs, custom shutters, gas fireplace w/ cast surround, can lts, 9ft ceilings, shiplap, crown & picture moldings. Beautifully appointed kitchen has 42" white cabs w/ crown & lt rail, granite tops, marble backsplash, gas range & center island w/ brkfst bar & adjoins a brkfast rm, office, mudrm & oversized pantry! Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrms ea w/ the most generous, organized walk-in closets around! Owner's suite has dual vanities, jet tub, sep shwr & private commode. Fin. lower lvl has lux vinyl flrs, bar & family rm area as well as game rm & tons of storage! Addtnl features incl: 3 car gar w/ carriage style doors, 75 gal water htr, newer dual HVAC w/ elec filters & humidifiers, sprinkler system, speaker system, Nest thermostat & alarm system. Fenced backyard is quite large & perfect for entertaining or future pool!