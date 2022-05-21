4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $524,900

Gorgeous 4 bed/3 bath home in Fenton, MO! This popular Sequoia model is move in ready and has been immaculately cared for. Main level features living room, dining room, great room, breakfast room, kitchen, 1/2 bath & spacious laundry room. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, custom cabinetry, pantry, & large center island. Breakfast room is adjacent to sliding glass doors that step out onto full-length patio w/ custom landscaping. Along with lots of natural light, the home features modern, high-end, LED lighting throughout along w/ recessed lighting. You will fall in love with the Master Suite!! Enter through dbl doors and get lost in the extremely spacious extended bedroom. Master bath has dbl vanity, glass shower, soaking tub, & private water closet. Don't miss the walking trail, dog park and stocked ponds included as homeowner in Winding Bluffs. Guffey elementary is in walking distance! Other features: finished garage and widened drive. Open House May 22 from 1-3 pm.