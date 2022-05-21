 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $524,900

4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $524,900

Gorgeous 4 bed/3 bath home in Fenton, MO! This popular Sequoia model is move in ready and has been immaculately cared for. Main level features living room, dining room, great room, breakfast room, kitchen, 1/2 bath & spacious laundry room. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, custom cabinetry, pantry, & large center island. Breakfast room is adjacent to sliding glass doors that step out onto full-length patio w/ custom landscaping. Along with lots of natural light, the home features modern, high-end, LED lighting throughout along w/ recessed lighting. You will fall in love with the Master Suite!! Enter through dbl doors and get lost in the extremely spacious extended bedroom. Master bath has dbl vanity, glass shower, soaking tub, & private water closet. Don't miss the walking trail, dog park and stocked ponds included as homeowner in Winding Bluffs. Guffey elementary is in walking distance! Other features: finished garage and widened drive. Open House May 22 from 1-3 pm.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News