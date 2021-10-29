Outstanding & well maintained 4 bedroom & 3 full baths & 2 half-bath home in Lindbergh School District! The house has expensive updates throughout by the owners! Hardwood floors on the main floor! Study on main floor! Large custom kitchen has granite countertops with stainless appliances! Huge walk-in pantry! Large main floor laundry w/ custom shelving! Wood burning fireplace in living room! Large primary suite w/ his & hers closet & large bathroom! Nice large, low maintenance deck with stamped concrete patio beneath! All new luxury vinyl plank flooring on the 2nd level! Updated Jack n Jill bath in 2020! Other upstairs bathroom was updated in 2020! Freshly painted throughout the house! Roof replaced in 2015! Finished, walkout basement w/ new carpet & plenty of storage! Irrigation system! Backs to woods! Excluded from sale of the house are electric pet fence controller & collars, beverage refrigerator & tv in basement & all exterior security cameras.
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $529,000
