This beautiful home was built in 2017 and includes all the upgrades! Granite countertops, 9 ft. ceilings, sitting room in the master bedroom, upgraded flooring and windows, custom woodwork and cabinets, stamped concrete patio, custom landscaping and much more! This home features an open floor plan with a massive kitchen, breakfast room and large family room. The butlers pantry area leads to the formal dining room, which is across from the formal living room/office. The master suite offers 2 large walk-in closets, coffered ceilings, a sitting room and a luxury master bathroom with double sinks. The basement is roughed-in for an additional bathroom, with space for another bedroom and family room. This home is situated within walking distance of the Elementary school, walking trail, mailboxes, dog park and stocked fishing ponds. Hurry, this one won't last!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hernandez, who was scheduled to plead guilty Monday for her role in the riots, has been arrested on suspicion of DWI for the fatal wreck Wednesday.
Shannon and Gould had 84 combined years on St. Louis airwaves before their 2021 retirements.
Council voted along party lines to approve an order requiring masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people older than 5 in public indoor spaces.
In order to override a veto or pass an emergency clause, 109 votes are needed. The GOP caucus is down to 108 members.
President Joe Biden marked the Jan. 6 anniversary with probably the most forceful and assertive speech of his long political life.
County Executive Sam Page: ‘This is the worst we’ve ever been in the number of cases and the positivity rate in the pandemic.’
Hospital officials say they’re running out of options as the number of sick patients and health care workers soars.
Goold: As Bonds, Clemens drop from Hall of Fame ballot, voters still face steroid conundrums, sharp criticism
Derrick Goold shares (defends?) 10 names checked on his Hall of Fame ballot and details how as steroid era recedes, other debates arrive.
KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Michelle Li, who grew up in Missouri, reported on traditional foods for New Year’s and mentioned Korean dumpling soup.
Patients who have procedures scheduled will be contacted by BJC about postponing their appointment.