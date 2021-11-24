This beautiful home was built in 2017 and includes all the upgrades! Granite countertops, 9 ft. ceilings, sitting room in the master bedroom, upgraded flooring and windows, custom woodwork and cabinets, stamped concrete patio, custom landscaping and much more! This is a great home for entertaining and has been kept immaculate by the owners in a smoke-free, pet-free environment. This home features an open floor plan with a massive kitchen, breakfast room and large family room. The butlers pantry area leads to the formal dining room, which is across from the formal living room/office. The master suite offers 2 large walk-in closets, coffered ceilings, a sitting room and a luxury master bathroom with double sinks. The basement is roughed-in for an additional bathroom, with space for another bedroom and family room. This home is situated within walking distance of the Elementary school, walking trail, mailboxes, dog park and stocked fishing ponds. Hurry, this one won't last!
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $589,000
