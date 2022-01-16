Large, renovated home w/ over 1400 SF of beautiful living space; within walking distance of school & the FABULOUS January-Wabash Park (with lake, pool, clubhouse, playground & much more!). Light & bright interior w/ large windows, newer blinds, open floor plan, tall ceilings, stunning tile flooring, newer kitchen cabinets & light fixtures. Two main floor bedrooms, & 2 large upper bedrooms w/ durable carpet & new ceiling fan/lights. Both FULL baths have exquisite tile work, updated vanities, lighting; new upper shower stall. Walk-out lower level w/ washer/dryer hook-ups & built-in storage shelves; HUGE fully-fenced back yard for total privacy, large shade trees; double-sized lot (over 1/3rd of an acre), & gravel driveway for off-street parking along south boundary. Newer paint, electric box, roof, guttering. Great location within minutes of I-170 and I-70, airport, & plenty of shopping/restaurants nearby. Set an appointment to tour this beautiful home today – you’ll be glad you did!
4 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fierceton, a 2016 Whitfield School grad, lost the honor after reports surfaced that she had provided ‘false narratives’ to get the scholarship.
Health officials urge St. Louis-area residents to stay home as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to break records
Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis: ‘Until we get past this particular record-high surge, people should not be engaging in anything other than essential activities.’
The settlement money came through just before Christmas. It’s now sitting in a trust account until St. Louis-area leaders decide how to spend it.
Two commercial pilots on a cargo flight were killed in the high-speed plane crash Saturday evening.
Heidi Fleiss says she’s angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.
Ben Boyd comes from KMOX to replace retiring Anne Carroll, who led the now 145-station operation for 34 years.
Ben Polson had an MBA and a law degree before he followed his father into the St. Louis Fire Department.
One firefighter was killed and two others were injured in the fire in a north St. Louis building, according to the fire department.
The employee, Bretton DeLaria, created fake invoices to defraud St. Louis University.
New COVID-19 cases among state government workers are rolling in at more than 200 per day.