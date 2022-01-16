4 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $125,000

Large, renovated home w/ over 1400 SF of beautiful living space; within walking distance of school & the FABULOUS January-Wabash Park (with lake, pool, clubhouse, playground & much more!). Light & bright interior w/ large windows, newer blinds, open floor plan, tall ceilings, stunning tile flooring, newer kitchen cabinets & light fixtures. Two main floor bedrooms, & 2 large upper bedrooms w/ durable carpet & new ceiling fan/lights. Both FULL baths have exquisite tile work, updated vanities, lighting; new upper shower stall. Walk-out lower level w/ washer/dryer hook-ups & built-in storage shelves; HUGE fully-fenced back yard for total privacy, large shade trees; double-sized lot (over 1/3rd of an acre), & gravel driveway for off-street parking along south boundary. Newer paint, electric box, roof, guttering. Great location within minutes of I-170 and I-70, airport, & plenty of shopping/restaurants nearby. Set an appointment to tour this beautiful home today – you’ll be glad you did!