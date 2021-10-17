Picket fence & gorgeous landscaping lead to a deep, wide porch & large entry of this beautiful historic home in prime Ferguson location. Wood floors throughout with the 3rd floor fully carpeted. Space includes 4 bed/2.5 baths plus bonus room suitable for office/nursery/ sleeping area. Soaring ceilings & beautiful millwork featured throughout. Bay window expands dining room space, & eat-in kitchen includes a small butler's pantry. Beautiful/non-working fireplace in L/R. Closets are generously sized, a special treat in historic homes. Nice views & light, but no air, pour through the windows which are tightly sealed and caulked. Basement is dry. Mechanical systems are well maintained & many years of life expectancy remain, including Zoned HVAC systems. Sewer lateral replaced 2020. Oversized 2car garage is HEATED for parking, storage & workspace. A lovely patio area is perfect for hosting outside events. Practicality, pride of ownership & historic charm are on full display here.
4 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Three weeks after a record 17-game winning streak, Shildt "floored" by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Shildt is the first St. Louis manager to be fired immediately after taking his team to the postseason.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Sign of the times: Despite being No. 1 nationally, Cards have lost nearly half their TV households from six seasons ago.