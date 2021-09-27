4 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $249,900

Picket fence & gorgeous landscaping lead to a deep, wide porch & large entry of this beautiful historic home in prime Ferguson location. Wood floors throughout with the 3rd floor fully carpeted. Space includes 4 bed/2.5 baths plus bonus room suitable for office/nursery/ sleeping area. Soaring ceilings & beautiful millwork featured throughout. Bay window expands dining room space, & eat-in kitchen includes a small butler's pantry. Beautiful/non-working fireplace in L/R. Closets are generously sized, a special treat in historic homes. Nice views & light, but no air, pour through the windows which are tightly sealed and caulked. Basement is dry. Mechanical systems are well maintained & many years of life expectancy remain, including Zoned HVAC systems. Sewer lateral replaced 2020. Oversized 2car garage is HEATED for parking, storage & workspace. A lovely patio area is perfect for hosting outside events. Practicality, pride of ownership & historic charm are on full display here.