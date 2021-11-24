4 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $325,000

Stunning estate checks all the boxes with over 4700 sq ft of stylish & updated living space! This home is sure to impress from the moment you pull up. State of the art kitchen is open to the spacious family room (w/gorgeous fireplace & bay windows) and features French doors leading to the climate controlled 4-season room. Dining room, sitting room, laundry & ½ bath are all on main floor. Second floor includes 3 beds & 2 baths; including a spacious master suite with a luxurious soaker tub, glass enclosed shower, & walk-in closet. The home theater (w/wet bar), workout room (bedroom 4), huge rec room, and full bath located in the LL provide great options for multi-generational families or could also serve as a fantastic home office or guest quarters. Professionally landscaped yard, mature trees & cul-de-sac location offer a private, scenic ambiance where you can enjoy the custom paver patio with built in firepit that’s surrounded by a stone sitting wall. 3-car garage too! Must see!