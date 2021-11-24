Stunning estate checks all the boxes with over 4700 sq ft of stylish & updated living space! This home is sure to impress from the moment you pull up. State of the art kitchen is open to the spacious family room (w/gorgeous fireplace & bay windows) and features French doors leading to the climate controlled 4-season room. Dining room, sitting room, laundry & ½ bath are all on main floor. Second floor includes 3 beds & 2 baths; including a spacious master suite with a luxurious soaker tub, glass enclosed shower, & walk-in closet. The home theater (w/wet bar), workout room (bedroom 4), huge rec room, and full bath located in the LL provide great options for multi-generational families or could also serve as a fantastic home office or guest quarters. Professionally landscaped yard, mature trees & cul-de-sac location offer a private, scenic ambiance where you can enjoy the custom paver patio with built in firepit that’s surrounded by a stone sitting wall. 3-car garage too! Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fatalities were the first among MoDOT workers in the St. Louis district since 2016.
The judge said all COVID-19 health rules should be immediately voided.
St. Louis was the old guy wearing a cheap suit and a comb-over, sitting in the courtroom, listening while our lawyers argue that our lovely young wife should not have been allowed to leave us.
Revamped drive-thru, updated technology and a new logo are on the menu.
Season tickets and special packages are available. And Mozeliak, DeWitt are optimistic about improving the roster.
Versatile Donovan, starring in Arizona Fall League, probably is closest to reaching majors.
The state also reported cases after vaccination or prior infection — cases remarkably rare, most common among those with underlying health conditions.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Jeff Gordon's weekly chat focuses on Cardinals pitching and a lesson that Mizzou fans could learn from "Seinfeld."
None of the current embarrassing storylines tarnishing The Shield can do more damage to the league's bottom line than this relocation lawsuit.