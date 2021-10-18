 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $154,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $154,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $154,000

MLS # 21066123, 21066122, 21066706 can be sold as a package or individually. Looking for an investment opportunity? Home currently has tenants that pay on time! Wood flooring in main living area and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Minutes away from Dunegant Park and Pirrones Pizza!! No showings until there is an accepted contract.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News