4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $160,000

Back on the market through no fault of Seller! Welcome home to 725 Pelican Ln in beautiful Florissant, MO. This home boasts 4 bedrooms with an additional lower level den/study/sleeping area, 2 full bathrooms, over 2100 sqft of living space, 1 car garage with opener and fully fenced backyard. Low Maintenance vinyl siding with enclosed soffits and fascia. Natural hardwood flooring greets you at entry and flows throughout home in hallway and each bedroom. Kitchen offers great backyard view with lots of natural light. Stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator and microwave to stay. Enjoy the extended space provided in the finished lower level hosting large family room. There is also outdoor space in the shade of the large covered patio to accommodate outdoor gatherings as well. Seller is looking for a quick sale, selling in as is condition. Buyers agents have access to notations regarding requirements to satisfy Florissant Building Permit and Occupancy. Stop by today!