4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $175,000

HOME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING UNTIL SUNDAY AUG 8 AT 12:00 P.M. CONTACT GWEN BUGGS AT (314) 960-1484 FOR APPOINTMENTS SELLER WILL REVIEW ALL OFFERS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 11, 2021. SELLER ALSO HAS OPTION TO ACCEPT AN OFFER AT ANYTIME. VERY WELL MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM HOME. THIS GORGEOUS HOME FEATURES, REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DUAL DOUBLE OVEN STOVE WITH CONVECTIONAL FEATURES. BOTH BATHROOMS FULLY REMODELED MASTER BEDROOM WITH HALF BATH ENTIRE HOME UPDATED WITH 6 PANEL DOORS PORCELAIN TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME. NEW CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. NEW ROOF & SIDING 2021 WITH WARRANTY. NEWER WATER HEATER, CENTRAL AIR SYSTEM, AND NEW BLOWER MOTOR REPLACED IN THE FURNANCE 2020 EXTENDED PATIO PAD 2020 AND STORAGE SHED. SPACIOUS BACKYARD WAITING FOR FAMILY GATHERING. AGENT RELATED TO SELLER. Seller will credit buyer a total of $1,000.00 at closing toward the purchase or replacement of utility room and back kitchen door. Due to backorder