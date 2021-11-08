4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $189,900

Welcome to 11961 Cato Dr, this beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch is looking for a new owner to call it home! Freshly painted in neutral tones & tons of windows make this roughly 1,700sf home bright and cheery! The kitchen features pelnty of updated cabinetry and nice countertops, with space for a kitchen table. Stainless steel NEW refrigerator, electric range/oven, range hood, microwave and dishwasher all included in the sale. The main floor bathrooms have been nicely updated. 4 spacious bedrooms on the main level as well. New fixtures throughout. Huge covered off the family room great for entertaining, BBQing an relaxing. Expansive fenced in yard. The unfinished basement is clean and dry! Updated systems & electric. This spectacular home is move-in ready & is just waiting for a new owner. It could be you, schedule a showing today!