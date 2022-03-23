Very Large - Family home with tons of potential for updates for the new owners to make - New Roof in 2020 - New sump pump 2021 - Great Floor Plan with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths on the Main Level - Full Concrete Unfinished basement with lots of potential - Wood Flooring under dated carpet in bedrooms & living room - Front entrance flooring update option has been left for new owner Wood Burning Fireplace in Family room. Fabulous Master Suite with Patio Access - Large .36 acre corner lot in a family friendly residential neighborhood, back yard has fencing in place, perfect for pets to roam - close access to I-270 - Buyer will be responsible for obtaining City of Florissant Occupancy permit and any costs associated - as home is being sold as is
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $200,000
