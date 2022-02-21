 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $215,000

This is the one! With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this Ranch has the perfect amount of space. As you step inside, you immediately notice the attention to detail the seller has taken during their ownership. The main floor has enough bedrooms and bathrooms for anyone! Or, it is perfect for those that work from home and need extra bedrooms for office space. You will be impressed with the updated bathrooms on the main level. The basement has been finished to include all of the additional space you need for fun, work, play area or even storage! Step outside to the fenced in, level backyard. To top it all off, there's a newer roof! This is a must see, but don't wait! Schedule your showing today.

