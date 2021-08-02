4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $230,000

This spacious ranch offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms all on the main floor. The large master suite has brand new laminate flooring and offers a large bathroom as well as walk in closet. There is a family room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen and formal living room - This is one of the largest ranches in the neighborhood. It is great for entertaining. The backyard offers a covered patio and above ground pool perfect for the hot summer days. This will not last long with all that it has to offer, so please make sure to attend our first showings at the open house on 08/01/2021 from noon to 4pm.