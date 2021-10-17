 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $230,000

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH Home!! OVER 2000+ Sq. Ft. OF LING space NOT COUNTING ANOTHER 1000+ IN LOWER LEVEL!! Renovated Home! New 30+ yr Architectural Shingle Roof! New HVAC System! New Windows! New Bathrooms! New Electric Panel and Mast! New Carpeting! New Light Fixtures, Plumbing Fixtures, Cabinets, GRANITE Counter tops! Original Base Trim and Doors with Crystal Handles!! 2 Panel Doors Re Finished!!! Real Oak Hardwood Flooring Refinished!! New Light Switches and Outlets, Vent covers, Almost Everything in this Home is NEW!! New Trendy Paint Colors! Stained Glass Windows!!Garage! Huge Level Fenced Yard!!

