Very Large - Family home with tons of potential for updates for the new owners to make - New Roof and guttering in 2020 - New sump pump 2021 - Great Floor Plan with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths on the Main Level - Full Concrete Unfinished basement with lots of potential - Wood Flooring under dated carpet in bedrooms & living room - Front entrance flooring update option has been left for new owner Wood Burning Fireplace in Family room. Fabulous Master Suite with Patio Access - Large .36 acre corner lot in a family friendly residential neighborhood, back yard has fencing in place, perfect for pets to roam - close access to I-270 - Buyer will be responsible for obtaining City of Florissant Occupancy permit and any costs associated - as home is being sold as is Showings will start on Thursday 3/17 with offers accepted until 5pm on Sunday 3/20 - any submitted offers will be decisioned by Noon on Monday 3/21 - seller reserves the right to accept any offer at an earlier time
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $230,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cora Faith Walker, of Ferguson, represented the city and other parts of north St. Louis County in the Missouri Legislature from 2017 to 2019, when she became policy director for County Executive Sam Page.
Martin, 78-77 in five seasons at Mizzou, will not return for a sixth season.
Play ball! MLB forges game-changing agreement with players for full 2022 season, ends lockout immediately
Cardinals players will be in camp Friday, first official workout Monday, and opening day is April 7 at Busch Stadium. There will be a DH in the lineup.
The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Friday that Fox has let Buck out of his contract — which had one more year to go — in order for him to move to ESPN.
Righthander VerHagen, like Mikolas and Brooks, went abroad to reinvent himself as a pitcher and make a bid to return to the majors.
Here are possible names Mizzou could explore for its fifth head-coaching search in 16 years, including a few with local connections.
Prosecutors say the former principal, Cornelius Green, used money stolen from his school to pay his friend to kill Joceyln Peters, a teacher, in 2016.
Boeing had been banking on Germany buying St. Louis-made Super Hornets and Growlers.
The lefty Schwarber finished 10th in all of baseball with a .556 slugging percentage (for batters with at least 400 plate appearances)
Missouri’s GOP today is, quite literally, a dire threat to Missouri’s women.