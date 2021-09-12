4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $262,900

Very well maintained 4 bed, 2 bath home on 1.17 acres with a HUGE detached 7 car- 2700 Sq feet garage/workshop with 220 electric that's perfect for any car enthusiast. The main floor has 2 nice sized bedrooms, large family room with a gorgeous gas fireplace and nice sized kitchen. There is a den/office that is perfect for anyone that works from home. Upstairs offers a large master bedroom, large full bath and 4th bedroom with tons of space. The large fenced in flat yard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. The kids will love the playhouse in the backyard. NEW furnace and A/C May of 2021. Seller is offering a 1 year AHS home warranty for peace of mind. Make this one a must see!!!!!