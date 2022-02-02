4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $329,950

Enjoy over 4500 square feet of living in this home! Special features includes: two story great room with fireplace, separate dining room with coffered ceiling, main bedroom owner's suite with two fireplaces, walk-in closet, large en-suite! Huge kitchen with island, breakfast bar, ceramic tile and breakfast room. Main floor has living room, dining room, kitchen, hearth/breakfast room, great room, laundry and main floor owner's suite. Second floor has bonus recreation room, three bedrooms, two full baths. Generously sized rooms throughout the house. A total of four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, several areas for gathering! Basement has roughed in bath and lots of room to finish. Backs to wooded area, fairly level lot. Potential abounds to make this a show case home! Easy to show, set your appointment today! Received multiple offers on this property. Highest and best is due by 8pm on Sunday. Seller will review offers on Monday. The house has to be on the market five days per the investor.