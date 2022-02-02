Enjoy over 4500 square feet of living in this home! Special features includes: two story great room with fireplace, separate dining room with coffered ceiling, main bedroom owner's suite with two fireplaces, walk-in closet, large en-suite! Huge kitchen with island, breakfast bar, ceramic tile and breakfast room. Main floor has living room, dining room, kitchen, hearth/breakfast room, great room, laundry and main floor owner's suite. Second floor has bonus recreation room, three bedrooms, two full baths. Generously sized rooms throughout the house. A total of four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, several areas for gathering! Basement has roughed in bath and lots of room to finish. Backs to wooded area, fairly level lot. Potential abounds to make this a show case home! Easy to show, set your appointment today! Received multiple offers on this property. Highest and best is due by 8pm on Sunday. Seller will review offers on Monday. The house has to be on the market five days per the investor.
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $329,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
A major winter storm is expected to bring more than 6 inches of snow to the region, forecasters say.
Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski told his diminishing flock Sunday that 'every aspect' of ministry and institutions will be assessed for change.
‘He was so young’: Family identifies 17-year-old who died after being shot at by O’Fallon, Mo. police
Kiara Neal said her brother, Christopher "Chris" Jones, was a sweet, funny person who loved his family.
In what will be one of the most monumental endeavors of Joe Biden's presidency, the retirement of Stephen Breyer sets the stage for an immense…
Initial plans call for building a 105,000-square-foot recreational sports center almost entirely in a south St. Louis County floodplain.
What if Trump had decided his best path to the White House was through the Democratic party?
Instead of an encampment for the unhoused, City Hall is now looking at a redevelopment plan for the area.
The car rammed into a concrete barrier, flipped onto its side and smashed into the Loughborough Avenue Schnucks, a witness said.
The bulk of the storm, which could drop major amounts of snow, will sweep through the region on Groundhog Day.
Curtis Cain, a finalist for national superintendent of the year, will move from Wentzville to Rockwood.