Welcome home! You will fall in love with this beautiful open floor plan. Enjoy your morning coffee on your back patio in this quiet neighborhood. Freshly painted with newer flooring and it is updated move-in ready! Spacious great room with a gas fireplace makes a great place for entertaining your friends and family. Formal dining, sitting area and laundry room all on the main level . Kitchen is a show stopper! Lots of room for the holidays here, island, gas stove, eat in kitchen and a work desk. Upstairs master bedroom is quite large, 24 x 14 with a sitting area! Nice masterbath and large walk in closet, huge soaking tub and large shower. 3 other bedroom rooms upstairs and one has a 7 x 5 walk in closet. The basement has two additional rooms that your family and guests will enjoy, a large family room and exercise room and a full bath with shower. 3 car garage. Don't wait to see this wonderful home! Easy to show! Room size measurements should be verified by Buyer
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $340,000
