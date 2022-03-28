4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $340,000

Just... WOW! This majestic home is sure to impress. Remodeled from top to bottom - you will fall in love with all of these beautiful finishes & high-end touches. Fresh paint, updated lighting & new luxury vinyl plank flooring carries throughout the sprawling main floor. Enjoy a Chefs kitchen w/ granite countertops, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, farm house sink & breakfast area that walks out to a private 19x15 deck. Grand windows allow for the tranquility of nature & sunlight to fill the entire home. Oversized family room boasts vaulted ceilings w/ wood burning fireplace. Find your happy place in a generous sized, main flr master suite that offers his & hers sinks, sunken garden tub, shower, & walk-in closet. Main Floor Laundry. Upstairs find 3 more large bedrooms w/ a 2nd full bath (again offering double sinks). The finished walk-out lower level is spectacular w/ room to entertain, or just spread out! Offers Storage GALORE + SO MUCH MORE! NEW hot water heater! Home Warranty!