This 4500+ sq.ft. elegant home boasts a grand 2-Story entry foyer w beautiful chandelier. Looking for 4 bdrm, 4.5 bath home PLUS office & large game/media rm? Unique octagonal Master bdrm suite on main level w/large luxury bath, jet tub, sep shower, his/her vanities w/dressing table between them. Upper level boasts 3 bdrms, 2 baths including 2 bdrms w/Jack n Jill bath, walk in closets. Game/media room at upper level overlooks the open floor plan thru double French doors opening to a Juliette balcony. Main flr showcases entry foyer, Master Bdrm suite, DR, Study, Great room w/gas fireplace, large kitchen w/breakfast area, custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, center island, 6 burner gas stove, pantry, double ovens, buffet wet bar, SS appliances, laundry rm, & powder room. Walk-out lower level is extremely large(2300 sq. ft.), has 2 egress windows, full bath and awaits your finishing touches. Don’t forget the 3 car garage. Home needs some TLC and is being sold in current condition.
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo's order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.