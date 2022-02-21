STUNNING RANCH STYLE HOME NESTLED ON 3 ACRES OF LEVEL LAND. YOU'LL STEP ONTO BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THAT'LL GREET YOU THE MOMENT YOU OPEN THE FRONT DOOR. OPEN, SPACIOUS AND EXPANSIVE FLOOR PLAN WITH A PEEKABOO FIREPLACE CREATES A WARM INTIMATE SETTING. THIS HOME HAS SPACIOUS BDRMS, UPDATED BATHS FINISHED LOWER LEVEL THAT ANY PERSON WOULD LOVE AS A MAN CAVE OR DIVA DEN WITH 2 ADDTNL RMS TO USE AS A SLEEPING AREA EXERCISE RM ETC.OPEN KITCHEN IS DREAMY WITH GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS CUSTOM CABINTRY AND NEWER TILED FLRNG. KITCHEN ISLAND MAKE GATHERINGS COMFORTABLE ENJOYING ONE ANOTHERS COMPANY. UPGRADED MATTE BLACK APPLIANCES ADD A NICE FININSHING TOUCH. ENJOY SITTING ON THE DECK DAY OR NIGHT STARING INTO THE SPACIOUS BKYRD WATCHING THE KIDS PLAY, HOSTING GATHERINGS OR RELAXING FEELING THE GENTLE BREEZE OF THE WIND BRUSH AGAINST YOUR SKIN. FOR THE AUTOMOBILE ENTHUSIAST, YOU'LL FLIP OUT WITH JOY PARKING YOUR TOYS. 3 CAR ATTACHED AND 2 CAR DETACHED. COME SEE SOON! HOME SOLD AS IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $375,000
