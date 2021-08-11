4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $375,000

This 4500+ sq.ft. elegant home boasts a grand 2-Story entry foyer w beautiful chandelier. Looking for 4 bdrm, 4.5 bath home PLUS office & large game/media rm? Unique octagonal Master bdrm suite on main level w/large luxury bath, jet tub, sep shower, his/her vanities w/dressing table between them. Upper level boasts 3 bdrms, 2 baths including 2 bdrms w/Jack n Jill bath, walk in closets. Game/media room at upper level overlooks the open floor plan thru double French doors opening to a Juliette balcony. Main flr showcases entry foyer, Master Bdrm suite, DR, Study, Great room w/gas fireplace, large kitchen w/breakfast area, custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, center island, 6 burner gas stove, pantry, double ovens, buffet wet bar, SS appliances, laundry rm, & powder room. Walk-out lower level is extremely large(2300 sq. ft.), has 2 egress windows, full bath and awaits your finishing touches. Don’t forget the 3 car garage. Home needs some TLC and is being sold in current condition.