4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $450,000

Rare Opportunity to Own a Like NEW Home! This home has an Open Floorplan with 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in the Estates of Behlmann Farms Community. Main level features a Large formal Dining room and living room. The Spacious family room family room has large windows looking out to the beautiful waterfront view, flowing into the Kitchen capable of Entertaining all your guests. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, double oven, with 42” cabinets and a large island. The Staircase leads you up to a Stunning master suite with a Large walk in closet, full bath with double vanity, shower and soaking tub. There are 3 more spacious bedrooms, full bath, and a common area that is perfect for a home office to compliment the upper level. Lower Level is ready for your final touches; it is stubbed for a bath and it walks out to the lake as you sit on the covered patio or above on the composite deck. This is a premium location in the community and has a Three car garage.