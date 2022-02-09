4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $465,000

NEED 6 BDRMS WITH 3 LEVELS OF LIVING WELP YOU'VE JUST FOUND IT. Sensational home with MAIN lvl MSTR BDRM nestled on 3.19 acres of SHEER SERENITY. EXQUISITE HOME rests in a gated community tucked away yet close enough to evryday livng. YOU'LL BE surrounded by nature ALL YEAR LONG! GLOSSY WOOD FLOORS LEAD to LOVELY LIVING rm and DAZZELING dining rm. Sparkling ceiling lights BLING like DIAMONDS. SUNRAYS DANCE thru out home FROM THE WALL OF WINDOWS. HOME is perfect for the large family that needs space yet stay close under the same roof. Great rm generates intimacy & relaxation with an exposed brick fireplace. Chef's inspired kitchen has 42inch cherrywd cabinets, cntr island, glistening graite cntrtops smart kitchen appliances dry bar 4 seasons rm main lvl lndry rm & sevral bths. Lwr lvl WITH w/o bsmnt 2 addtnl bdrms 1 Mstr BONUS RM exercise rm and ample storge. GAZE at the STARS from the deck or relax in the breath taking bkyrd! ALL THIS HOME NEED IS YOU! Offers responded to 7pm Tuesday