NEED 6 BDRMS WITH 3 LEVELS OF LIVING WELP YOU'VE JUST FOUND IT. Sensational home with MAIN lvl MSTR BDRM nestled on 3.19 acres of SHEER SERENITY. EXQUISITE HOME rests in a gated community tucked away yet close enough to evryday livng. YOU'LL BE surrounded by nature ALL YEAR LONG! GLOSSY WOOD FLOORS LEAD to LOVELY LIVING rm and DAZZELING dining rm. Sparkling ceiling lights BLING like DIAMONDS. SUNRAYS DANCE thru out home FROM THE WALL OF WINDOWS. HOME is perfect for the large family that needs space yet stay close under the same roof. Great rm generates intimacy & relaxation with an exposed brick fireplace. Chef's inspired kitchen has 42inch cherrywd cabinets, cntr island, glistening graite cntrtops smart kitchen appliances dry bar 4 seasons rm main lvl lndry rm & sevral bths. Lwr lvl WITH w/o bsmnt 2 addtnl bdrms 1 Mstr BONUS RM exercise rm and ample storge. GAZE at the STARS from the deck or relax in the breath taking bkyrd! ALL THIS HOME NEED IS YOU! Offers responded to 7pm Tuesday
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Missouri senator's appeasement of Russia earns a well-deserved 'con man' critique from a GOP colleague.
NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Renée Zellweger as St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp.
We'll just have to celebrate March 14 extra hard this year.
In defending his pick for state health director, Gov. Mike Parson has prompted a whole new round of criticism.
A civilization doesn't let the lights go out — neither does this teenager.
In censuring Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, GOP leaders labeled the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as "legitimate political discourse."
The Archdiocese of St. Louis is developing an ambitious plan that will likely merge and close churches.
Our weekly chat also focuses on the Blues report card and yet another coach who could be on the hot seat at Mizzou.
It's one thing when fans and even media hammer a commissioner. But these are players going to town, publicly.
When the Rams left St. Louis, it is a shame they didn't take some restaurants with them — because you can't find good food in Los Angeles.